Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the promotion of Randy Kolman, laboratory manager.
Kolman has been promoted from process control chemist to his new role as lab manager. In this role, he will be responsible for the chemical lab, materials lab, and calibration lab as well as provide support with our key chemical suppliers. Kolman has been with Lincoln Industries for over 25 years and has in-depth experience with plating and lab testing. He also has great relationships with key people across the company.
