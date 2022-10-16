 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selection of Alex Deeke, Sourcing Engineer.

Deeke is joining Lincoln Industries after having worked at BluePrint Engines in Kearney where he was a calibration engineer. In his new role as a sourcing engineer, Deeke will be quoting new projects, designing parts for manufacturability, and overall sub-tier supplier management. We are excited to have Deeke join our team as he will bring his expertise in technical project management and relationship building.

Lincoln Industries is a growth-oriented manufacturing company and for 70 years has been solving technically complex problems for premium brands. As a values-based company with a unique culture, we are committed to developing our people professionally and personally with a positive team environment. To learn more and see open positions visit lincolnindustries.com/careers.

+1 
Lincoln Industries selections

Deeke

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Where you should keep your emergency fund

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News