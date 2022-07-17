Lincoln Industries selections

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selections of Aaron May, director of Health and Wellness; Chris Moses, aftermarket customer service representative; Dennis Ayala, IT technician; Drew Miller, talent and communications coordinator; and Michael Drake, IT technician.

May started at Lincoln Industries in 2014. As director of health and wellness, May will be dedicated to creating transformative well-being opportunities for people across the enterprise. He will be responsible for developing world-class wellness strategies, including occupational wellness. May is a proven servant-leader and cultural steward who is dedicated to developing people.

Moses is a graduate of UNL and previously worked in the motorsports industry with Speedway Motors & MyRacePass. He will be a customer service representative for both Lincoln Chrome and Khrome Werks. He will be available to support the dealers and end users in each market, answering product questions about fit, finish, performance and delivery.

Ayala is a recent graduate from the University of West Georgia with several years of experience supporting and troubleshooting computer systems. As an IT technician, he will provide technology support to all locations across the enterprise.

Miller has been selected as talent and communications coordinator. In this role, he will assist with talent recruitment, internal branding, and communications. Miller has experience in refugee resettlement and immigration law. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska and enjoys writing and photography, and is proficient in Spanish.

Drake worked with BNSF as a carman the previous eight years. Working as an IT technician, he will provide technology support to all locations across the enterprise.

Lincoln Industries is a growth-oriented manufacturing company and for 70 years has been solving technically complex problems for premium brands. As a values-based company with a unique culture, we are committed to developing our people professionally and personally with a positive team environment. To learn more and see open positions visit lincolnindustries.com/careers