Lincoln Industries selections and promotions

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selections of Dillon Buss, aftermarket customer service representative; Justin Dalebout, department manager; Jake Garnas, sales representative - Branded Products; and Adam Taylor, account representative. We are also excited to announce the promotions of Aura Mihai, people resources specialist; and Jessica Yesilcimen, people resources leader.

Dillon Buss worked as a sales associate at Scheels before joining Lincoln Industries as a customer service representative. Buss will be working with dealers and end users for both Lincoln Chrome and Khrome Werks, providing professional insight and assistance to any questions or requests our customers might have regarding our aftermarket products.

Justin Dalebout joins us after having worked as a maintenance supervisor and brings a strong industrial knowledge background to his position. He will be responsible for the day-to-day operations at our Airpark location and managing a large team of people.