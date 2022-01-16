Lincoln Industries selections and promotions

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the selections of Dillon Buss, aftermarket customer service representative; Justin Dalebout, department manager; Jake Garnas, sales representative - Branded Products; and Adam Taylor, account representative. We are also excited to announce the promotions of Aura Mihai, people resources specialist; and Jessica Yesilcimen, people resources leader.
Dillon Buss worked as a sales associate at Scheels before joining Lincoln Industries as a customer service representative. Buss will be working with dealers and end users for both Lincoln Chrome and Khrome Werks, providing professional insight and assistance to any questions or requests our customers might have regarding our aftermarket products.
Justin Dalebout joins us after having worked as a maintenance supervisor and brings a strong industrial knowledge background to his position. He will be responsible for the day-to-day operations at our Airpark location and managing a large team of people.
Jake Garnas is a recent graduate from Nebraska Wesleyan University. During his time there he was a five-year participant in the football program and held a position at Hudl as a customer service intern. As a sales representative for Lincoln Chrome, he will be working with our customer base in our southeast territory, which includes Florida, Georgia, both Carolinas, Alabama, and more.
Adam Taylor most recently worked at CarMax and has years of experience in the buyer/purchasing role. He also brings experience from the restaurant industry having served as a general manager. As an account representative for Lincoln Industries, Taylor will work with Harley Davidson to accomplish day to day order fulfillment and logistics coordination.
Aura Mihai joined Lincoln Industries in 2021 and has been promoted to people resources specialist. She will handle post-offer recruitment tasks, on-boarding, rollovers, and other personnel transactions.
Jessica Yesilcimen has been with Lincoln Industries since 2018 and was promoted to people resources leader. In this role she will manage day-to-day functions of the PR team including benefits, leave management, on-boarding, and other needs.
Lincoln Industries is a growth-oriented manufacturing company and for 70 years has been solving technically complex problems for premium brands. As a values-based company with a unique culture, we are committed to developing our people professionally and personally with a positive team environment. To learn more and see open positions visit lincolnindustries.com/careers.