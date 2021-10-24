Lincoln Industries promotes Carpenter, Jacobs, Paisley

Lincoln Industries is excited to announce the promotions of Tim Carpenter, chief operating officer; Eric Jacobs, director of truck accounts; and Sara Paisley, learning & development manager.

Carpenter has been with Lincoln Industries for 10 years and served as director of operations and vice-president of operations prior to being named chief operating officer. His track record of operational leadership and commitment to the company’s culture will be instrumental in his expanded leadership role which includes oversight of operations in Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Mexico.

Jacobs has been with Lincoln Industries for 14 years where his contributions have been key to the growth of the company’s Heavy-Duty Truck Segment. Prior to being named director, Jacobs was the segment manager of the Truck division where he established strong relationships with key strategic customers like PACCAR (Peterbilt, Kenworth), Daimler, Navistar, and others.

Paisley was most recently learning & development leader and has been with Lincoln Industries for 7 years. As L&D manager, Paisley establishes leadership training and development programs, performance management systems, orientation, and compliance training. She also is a key member of the company communications team.