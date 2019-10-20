Lincoln Industries has announced the appointments of Brandon Noerrlinger and Cody Chambers to important leadership positions.
Noerrlinger has been selected to lead Lincoln Industries nationally known wellness program.
“Wellness has been an integral part of Brandon’s life,” said Lincoln Industries Vice President of People Resources, Kassy Knudson. “He will provide new and innovative ways to drive wellness across our enterprise.”
Prior to being named wellness manager, Noerrlinger was a business development engineer at Lincoln Industries.
In addition, Knudson has announced that Cody Chambers has accepted the position of safety manager. Prior to this transition, he was a continuous improvement engineer at Lincoln Industries.
“Cody brings a unique safety talent to this position based on his continuous improvement mindset and safety experience in his previous roles at Lincoln Industries,” said Knudson. “He has already provided new and innovative ideas to improve our safety culture which will have a positive impact on our safety initiatives.”
Lincoln Industries is the leading manufacturer and finisher for premier companies around the globe.