Lincoln Industries names Meiergerd to director role

Meiergerd

Lincoln Industries President Bill Ellerbee has announced the appointmnent of Nate Meiergerd to the position of director of branded products. In this role, Meiergerd will be responsible for leading the company’s division that serves customers with aftermarket exhaust systems and many additional truck components.

“Nate’s appointment reaffirms our commitment to this segment of our business,” said Ellerbee. “His record of success in sales, building strong teams, and customer relatonships will accelerate our growth in this business segment.”

Lincoln Industries is the leading manufacturer and finisher for premier companies around the globe.

