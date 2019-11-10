Lincoln Industries names Bauer national sales manager

Lincoln Industries Vice President of Business Development Brandon Rigoni has announced the appointment of John Bauer to the position of national sales manager. In his previous role, Bauer served as the Nebraska commercial sales manager for Lincoln Industries.
He is a 2006 graduate of Augustana University at Sioux Falls, S.D. He earned his MBA from Baker University in Kansas City, Mo., in 2016. In his new position, Bauer will be responsible for leading Lincoln Industries’ business development managers in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
“The decision to promote John is the result of our strategy to develop a business development organization that will allow us to leverage our extensive enterprise capabilities,” said Rigoni. “John’s extensive knowledge of finishing, manufacturing processes, and serving customers will position him well for success in his new role at Lincoln Industries.”
Lincoln Industries is the leading manufacturer and finisher for premier companies around the globe.