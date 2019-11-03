Lincoln Industries is proud to announce the company is among a select group of companies recognized by Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services as a recipient of the 2019 Governor’s Wellness Awards. Lincoln Industries is one of 42 Nebraska employers honored for offering evidence-based worksite wellness programs.
Lincoln Industries was awarded the Harvester award, recognizing Lincoln Industries for experiencing documented value and return on investment.
“Our wellness program is a source of great success, financially and most importantly, on a human level,” said Lincoln Industries President, Bill Ellerbee. “With the nation’s health care system in the spotlight, we continue to see example after example of how our wellness program benefits the people of Lincoln Industries.
You have free articles remaining.
“Nothing speaks to our company’s value system more than our commitment to making sure every Lincoln Industries person has the support they need on their wellness journey,” said Ellerbee.
Lincoln Industries is the leading manufacturer and finisher for premier companies around the globe.