Lincoln Industries is pleased to announce the appointments of Jason Buddenberg and Jim Dawson to key positions.
Buddenberg has been named the company’s senior plant engineer. He joins the company with extensive experience in plant maintenance and engineering. According to Lincoln Industries Director of Engineering Tom Pryor, “Jason’s knowledge and experience with contribute to our ongoing maintenance and growth of our facilities, ensuring that our capabilities coincide with our customer needs.”
Buddenberg will fill the position held by Dean Rabel who is retiring after 30 years of service at Lincoln Industries.
Dawson has been selected to serve as a business development manager.
National Sales Manager John Bauer said, “Jim has an excellent record of success. He will contribute initially by focusing on identifying new business opportunities and growing our business across all four of our Lincoln Industries locations.”
Lincoln Industries is the leading manufacturer and finisher for premier companies around the globe. And we're growing.