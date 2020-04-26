Lincoln Federal Savings Bank loan originators recognized

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scotsman Guide releases 2019 Top Originators results. Lincoln Federal congratulates Chris Elgert, vice president and mortgage loan officer & Shane Podliska, vice president and mortgage loan officer for ranking as Scotsman Guide 2019 Top Originators.

Chris Elgert was ranked #1 in Closed Loans and #2 for Loan Volume. Shane Podliska was ranked #1 in Loan Volume and #2 in Closed Loans. These rankings reflect results for the State of Nebraska. In addition, Cami Moran, vice president and mortgage loan officer, Mike Isaacson, vice president and mortgage loan officer, and Corey Rhone, vice president and mortgage loan officer, were all ranked within the top 12 originators for number of loans closed in the State of Nebraska.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank was ranked Lancaster County’s #1 Loan Originator by loan origination volume based on public submissions of 2018 HMDA Data.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank has been a leader in the Lincoln mortgage market for many years and specializes in conventional, FHA, VA, RD and NIFA financing with 13 locations across the state including five in Lincoln. The corporate office can be found at 1101 ‘N’ Street in Lincoln and by phone at 402-474-1400. Additional information about these loan originators can be found at lincolnfed.com.