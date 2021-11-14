Lincoln Family Wellness, P.C. welcomes new providers

Lincoln Family Wellness, P.C. is please to welcome C. Kyle Haefele, M.D. and Penny Placke, PA-C.

Dr. Haefele was born and raised in Ulysses, Kansas. He graduated Washburn University in Topeka with a degree in psychology. His medical training was at the University of Oklahoma and Lincoln Family Medicine Residency Program. He practiced in Shenandoah, Iowa, for seven years before returning to Lincoln where he taught at the LMEP residency program for 18 years. His professional interests include wellness, geriatrics, medical ethics and education.

Penny Placke is a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, born and raised in the community. She graduated from UNL with a BS in biology and ventured on to Florida to receive her master's in Physician Assistant Studies.

The love of the Midwest brought her back to Nebraska where she has worked as a physician assistant in family practice for over 20 years. Placke enjoys all aspects of medicine and the variety of taking care of all ages and stages of life. Placke loves being outdoors and spending her free time with her husband, 2 boys and pets!