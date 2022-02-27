Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes new board members

The Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) welcomes five new members to its board of directors: Eric Buchanan , Buffett Early Childhood Fund; Mark Hesser , Pinnacle Bank; Kile Johnson , Johnson Flodman Guenzel & Widger Law Firm; Susie Keisler-Munro , Assurity Life Insurance Company and Lauren Pugliese , Nelnet.

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $195 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.