 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes new board members

The Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) welcomes five new members to its board of directors: Eric Buchanan, Buffett Early Childhood Fund; Mark Hesser, Pinnacle Bank; Kile Johnson, Johnson Flodman Guenzel & Widger Law Firm; Susie Keisler-Munro, Assurity Life Insurance Company and Lauren Pugliese, Nelnet.

Officers for 2022 include Marilyn Moore, board chair, retired Bryan College of Health Sciences; Mark Hesser, vice-chair, Pinnacle Bank; Ryan Beckman, treasurer, Olsson; Linda Major, secretary, retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kim M. Robak, past chair, Mueller Robak LLC.

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $195 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR announces promotions

TELCOR is excited to announce the promotions of Angie Dunn, remittance team lead, Revenue Cycle Services (RCS); Preston Peet, pre-billing supe…

Watch Now: Related Video

Could Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lead to higher airline prices?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News