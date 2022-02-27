Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes new board members

The Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) welcomes five new members to its board of directors: Eric Buchanan, Buffett Early Childhood Fund; Mark Hesser, Pinnacle Bank; Kile Johnson, Johnson Flodman Guenzel & Widger Law Firm; Susie Keisler-Munro, Assurity Life Insurance Company and Lauren Pugliese, Nelnet.
Officers for 2022 include Marilyn Moore, board chair, retired Bryan College of Health Sciences; Mark Hesser, vice-chair, Pinnacle Bank; Ryan Beckman, treasurer, Olsson; Linda Major, secretary, retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kim M. Robak, past chair, Mueller Robak LLC.
The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $195 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.