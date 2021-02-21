Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes new board members

The Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) welcomes four new members to its board of directors: Dr. Marko Barker, University of Nebraska- Lincoln; Connie S. Edmond , WRL CPA; Aaron Hilkemann , Duncan Aviation; and Sändra Washington , Lincoln City Council.

Officers for 2021 include Kim M. Robak , board chair, Mueller Robak LLC; JoAnn Martin, vice-chair, retired Ameritas; Ryan Beckman , treasurer, Olsson; Linda Major, secretary, retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Tom Smith , past chair, D. A. Davidson & Co. Max Rodenburg , Rembolt Ludtke LLP, will serve as board chair for NextGen, LCF’s giving circle for young professionals.

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation has distributed more than $168 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.