The Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes four new members to its board of directors: Mike Boyle, Kawasaki; Juan Carlos Huertas, First Plymouth Church; Ben Kiser, Nelnet; and Makenzie Rath, Talent Plus. Steve Schaffer, Lutz, joins the board as the incoming president of NextGen Lincoln.

Officers for 2023 include Marilyn Moore, board chair, retired Bryan College of Health Sciences; Mark Hesser, vice-chair, Pinnacle Bank; Ryan Beckman, treasurer, Olsson; Linda Major, secretary, retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and Kim M. Robak, past chair, Mueller Robak LLC.

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The Foundation has distributed more than $214 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.