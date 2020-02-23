Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes new board members

The Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes seven new members to its board of directors: Aaron Davis , Aaron Davis Presentations; Ronnie Green , University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Joey Hausmann , Hausmann Construction; Jasmine Kingsley , Hudl; JoAnn Martin , retired Ameritas; Dan Marvin , City of Lincoln; and Diane Temme Stinton , TMCO.

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation currently manages $150 million in assets and has distributed more than $147 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.