Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes new board members

The Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes seven new members to its board of directors: Aaron Davis, Aaron Davis Presentations; Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Joey Hausmann, Hausmann Construction; Jasmine Kingsley, Hudl; JoAnn Martin, retired Ameritas; Dan Marvin, City of Lincoln; and Diane Temme Stinton, TMCO.
Officers for 2020 include Kim M. Robak, board chair, Mueller Robak LLC; JoAnn Martin, vice-chair, retired Ameritas; Ryan Beckman, treasurer, Olsson; Linda Major, secretary, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Tom Smith, past chair, D. A. Davidson & Co.
The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation currently manages $150 million in assets and has distributed more than $147 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.