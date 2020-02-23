Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes new board members

Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes new board members

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Community Foundation welcomes seven new members to its board of directors: Aaron Davis, Aaron Davis Presentations; Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Joey Hausmann, Hausmann Construction; Jasmine Kingsley, Hudl; JoAnn Martin, retired Ameritas; Dan Marvin, City of Lincoln; and Diane Temme Stinton, TMCO.

Officers for 2020 include Kim M. Robak, board chair, Mueller Robak LLC; JoAnn Martin, vice-chair, retired Ameritas; Ryan Beckman, treasurer, Olsson; Linda Major, secretary, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Tom Smith, past chair, D. A. Davidson & Co.

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation currently manages $150 million in assets and has distributed more than $147 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News