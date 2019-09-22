The Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) is pleased to welcome two new staff members: Jenny Chapin and Brenda Davis.
Jenny Chapin assumes the role of vice president for marketing. A Lincoln native, Chapin most recently worked for the Nebraska Alumni Association as director of business and alumni relations prior to an eight-year career as a talent booker for the Late Show with David Letterman. She is a graduate of Wagner College in New York City.
Brenda Davis joins LCF as senior accountant. She brings more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit accounting, most recently with the Food Bank of Lincoln. She is a graduate of Midland University.
Davis steps into the role as Denise Hertzel retires. Hertzel served as senior accountant for nine years. She oversaw accounting during a tremendous period of growth which included funds held at the foundation increasing from 284 to 1,070 funds and the launch of Give to Lincoln Day.
“Denise’s diligent work has been integral to the foundation’s success the past decade,” said Barbara Bartle, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation. “We wish her well in her retirement and look forward to welcoming Jenny and Brenda to our team.”