Lincoln Community Foundation grants over $1 million

Thanks to the foresight of generous donors, Lincoln Community Foundation made grants in November of nearly $1.1 million for 156 nonprofit organizations. These grants came from designated funds created by donors to support their favorite nonprofits and houses of worship. These endowed funds provide annual financial support to the organizations specified by the donors, helping the community and the nonprofits grow and thrive forever.
LCF is currently providing a 10% match on donations to a new or existing endowment of $10,000. A 10% match is also available for donations made through new donor advised funds. Details can be found at www.LincolnForever.org.
Established in 1955, the Lincoln Community Foundation strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The foundation currently manages $140 million in assets and has distributed more than $130 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.