Libby Mollard joins Center for Maternal & Fetal Care

The Center for Maternal & Fetal Care, which is part of Bryan Physician Network, welcomes Libby Mollard, APRN-NP, CNM. She is a nurse practitioner and certified nurse midwife.

Mollard is part of a team that provides care and education for pregnant women with type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes. This team includes the woman’s primary obstetric care provider as well as maternal fetal medicine physicians, specially trained nurses and ultrasound sonographers. All work together to ensure a healthy pregnancy and delivery for mom and baby.

“As a woman and a mother, my approach to care is a simple golden rule care model - I give women the care and experience that I would want as a patient. My role is to partner with and empower women with the tools and personalized care they need to improve their health and well-being,” Mollard says.

The Center for Maternal & Fetal Care is located on Bryan East Campus in the Edwards Building at 1500 S. 48th St., Suite 712. During this time, telehealth appointments also are available.

To learn more, visit bryanhealth.org/LibbyMollard. To schedule an appointment, talk to your doctor or call 402-483-8485.