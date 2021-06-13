LHRMA is a proud sponsor of Lincoln’s Best Places to Work.

Lincoln Human Resources Management Association (LHRMA) is a proud partner with Woods & Aitkin and the Lincoln Journal Star since 2013 as we fulfill our mission to be the resource on people management as we encourage and promote a positive work environment while measuring employee engagement through the Best Place to Work in Lincoln initiative, celebrating organizations that prioritize a positive work experience. To join LHRMA in their mission visit lincolnhr.org.
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.