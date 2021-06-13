 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LHRMA is a proud sponsor of Lincoln’s Best Places to Work.

LHRMA is a proud sponsor of Lincoln’s Best Places to Work.

{{featured_button_text}}
LHRMA is a proud sponsor of Lincoln’s Best Places to Work.

Lincoln Human Resources Management Association (LHRMA) is a proud partner with Woods & Aitkin and the Lincoln Journal Star since 2013 as we fulfill our mission to be the resource on people management as we encourage and promote a positive work environment while measuring employee engagement through the Best Place to Work in Lincoln initiative, celebrating organizations that prioritize a positive work experience. To join LHRMA in their mission visit lincolnhr.org.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Zesto now has a view of TD Ameritrade Park

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News