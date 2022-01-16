 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LES welcomes David Malcom to its executive team
David Malcom has joined the Lincoln Electric System executive team as chief technology officer and vice president of technology services.

Malcom has over 24 years of experience working in information technology. The majority of his time was spent working for Computer Services, Inc. where he served as system operation manager, senior director of datacenter operations, vice president of managed services, and vice president of infrastructure management.

He is a graduate of Bellevue University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management.

A father of three, Malcom stays busy with his children’s activities. However, in his free time, he enjoys being outdoors, hunting, camping, and spending time with his family.

