LES announces vice presidents Anderson and Crist

Lincoln — Lincoln Electric System has named two new vice presidents to positions on the utility’s executive team. Nathan Anderson has become chief technology officer and vice president of Technology Services, while Paul Crist has transitioned to vice president of Energy Delivery.

Anderson has over 22 years of experience working in IT. A graduate of South Dakota State University, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Electronics Engineering & Technology, and Dakota State University, for a Master of Science degree in Information Systems, he came to LES in late 2018 after seven years as the director of IT at Brookings Health System. In August, 2018, he received the Becker’s Hospital Review Award of the 100 Community Hospital CIOs to Know. Anderson first joined LES in Dec. 2018 as the manager of Communications Infrastructure.

Crist was formerly the chief technology officer and vice president of Technology Services after 23 years working as a protection engineer, supervisor of system protection, supervisor of system control, manager of communications and protection design, manager of substations and director of substations, all for LES. He has been with the utility for over 30 years. Crist is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration.