LCOC adds Zimmerman as marketing and communications director

Zimmerman

Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, announces the hire of Brooke Zimmerman as director of marketing and communications. In this role, she will work with the communications team on the planning, development and completion of the organization’s communication strategies, materials and programming.

Zimmerman brings over 15 years of marketing and communications experience to the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. Prior to joining the Lincoln Chamber team, she worked in BKD’s Nebraska practice as marketing and business development manager.

