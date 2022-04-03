LCMS hires a new executive director

Lancaster County Medical Society (LCMS) is excited to announce Ms. Kelly Braswell-Burbach as their new executive director. Ms. Braswell-Burbach has over 20 years of experience in Lincoln in various nursing and community roles. She is currently completing her master’s degree in business at Doane University.

Ms. Braswell-Burbach will be an excellent leader for LCMS, the physician’s membership organization in Lancaster County. The mission of LCMS, in part is to work with community organizations to promote the health and welfare of the residents of Lancaster County.

LCMS is involved in many community outreach programs and since 2007 has administered the Medical Assistance Program (MAP) funded in part by the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln. MAP is a program to help uninsured patient’s access medical care in a timely fashion and currently serves approximately 1,500 residents a year.

LCMS is also a referral source for residents need to find a physician. Anyone in need of a physician referral is encouraged to contact LCMS at 402-483-4800.