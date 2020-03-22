LCF welcomes Mendenhall and thanks Metcalf

The Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) is pleased to announce Diane Mendenhall as the new vice president for Gift Planning. She will work with donors and professional advisors to design and implement charitable gift plans.
Mendenhall joins LCF after 20 years with the University of Nebraska, most recently as associate to the chancellor for External Engagement and a member of the Chancellor’s Cabinet. Mendenhall has an extensive background in development and previously worked as an administrative leader with both Husker Athletics and the Nebraska Alumni Association. A native of Ogallala, Neb., Mendenhall is an alumna of the University of Kansas.
Mendenhall joins LCF as Paula Metcalf reduces her role. Metcalf served as vice president for Gift Planning and general counsel for the past ten years. Metcalf worked with donors and their advisors during a tremendous period of advancement for the foundation. Her tenure at LCF included contributions growing from $800,000 in 2010 to $25 million in 2019 and funds held at LCF climbing from 284 to 1,132. She helped develop policies, systems and partnerships that position LCF to better serve the community. Metcalf will continue to provide part-time general counsel services to the goundation.
“Paula’s leadership and efforts have been essential to the Foundation’s growth throughout the last decade,” said Barbara Bartle, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation. “We appreciate her continuing counsel and look forward to welcoming Diane to our team.”
Established in 1955, the Lincoln Community Foundation strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The Foundation has distributed more than $147 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.