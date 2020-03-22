LCF welcomes Mendenhall and thanks Metcalf

The Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) is pleased to announce Diane Mendenhall as the new vice president for Gift Planning. She will work with donors and professional advisors to design and implement charitable gift plans.

Mendenhall joins LCF after 20 years with the University of Nebraska, most recently as associate to the chancellor for External Engagement and a member of the Chancellor’s Cabinet. Mendenhall has an extensive background in development and previously worked as an administrative leader with both Husker Athletics and the Nebraska Alumni Association. A native of Ogallala, Neb., Mendenhall is an alumna of the University of Kansas.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mendenhall joins LCF as Paula Metcalf reduces her role. Metcalf served as vice president for Gift Planning and general counsel for the past ten years. Metcalf worked with donors and their advisors during a tremendous period of advancement for the foundation. Her tenure at LCF included contributions growing from $800,000 in 2010 to $25 million in 2019 and funds held at LCF climbing from 284 to 1,132. She helped develop policies, systems and partnerships that position LCF to better serve the community. Metcalf will continue to provide part-time general counsel services to the goundation.