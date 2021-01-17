LCF to host Lincoln Littles Giving Day

Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), in partnership with Lincoln Littles and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, will host the third annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day on February 12, Abraham Lincoln’s birthday. The giving day will raise funds for tuition assistance, allowing more children from working, lower-income families to access quality early childhood education programs. Launched in 2019 and inspired by the Prosper Lincoln agenda on Early Childhood, the day has raised $1.3 million to assist more than 300 children.

“Access to quality early childcare is essential for our families and critical to Lincoln’s future,” said Barbara Bartle, president of the Lincoln Community Foundation. “Lincoln has come together for the past two years to support Lincoln Littles giving day. With the impact of the pandemic this year, the need is even greater.”

The community can make online donations now through February 12 at 11:59 p.m. at LincolnLittles.org. Donations may also be mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68508. Checks must be written to “Lincoln Community Foundation” with “Lincoln Littles” in the memo line.

Matching fund sponsors: Mae Whitmer Early Childhood Fund (Lead Sponsor) – Buffett Early Childhood Fund – Nebraska Children and Families Foundation – Susan Sehnert Stuart – Krieger Family Foundation – Bettenhausen Family Foundation – In memory of Professor James D. Carr – Complete Children's Health – Kile and Virginia Johnson – Labenz & Associates LLC – Drs. Marilyn and David Moore – Nelnet – Helen Raikes in memory of Senator Ron Raikes – Drs. Bob and Lisa Rauner – Sue and Al Saathoff – Donald & Janice Svehla Family – Tom and Susan Tallman – Union Bank & Trust Company – Dr. Eileen and Richard Vautravers – Ross and Judy Wilcox