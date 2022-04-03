LCF recognized for national philanthropic standards

Lincoln Community Foundation recently received re-accreditation with the nation’s highest standard for philanthropic excellence. National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations establish legal, ethical, effective practices for community foundations everywhere.

The National Standards for U.S. Community Foundations program requires community foundations to document their policies for donor services, investments, grantmaking and administration. With more than 500 community foundations already accredited nationwide, the program is designed to provide quality assurance to donors, as well as to their legal and financial advisors.

"When donors make a charitable bequest or establish a fund, they are putting their trust in us," said Alec Gorynski, president of Lincoln Community Foundation. "They are counting on us to manage the investment wisely and honor their charitable wishes. The accreditation says our house is in order."

The Lincoln Community Foundation, established in 1955, strives to continually enrich the Lincoln community by promoting and achieving perpetual philanthropic support. The Foundation has distributed more than $195 million in grants to nonprofit organizations that have improved the lives of thousands of residents.