LCF grants $650K in support of community priorities

The Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF) continues to maximize the impact of their discretionary grant-making in 2021 by committing $650,000 in support of Prosper Lincoln’s community agenda. These grants will be leveraged by other entities including local banks, city, corporate and individual philanthropists to continue the work of the community agenda.

Prosper Lincoln seeks to improve the prosperity of all residents of Lincoln. Prosperity for all will mean a stronger and growing, more diverse, more innovative community, harnessing local assets, building to meet future challenges, and creating economic and social opportunities.

Prosper Lincoln’s areas of focus are Early Childhood, Innovative Workforce, Affordable Housing, Strong Neighborhoods and Civic Investments.

To address Affordable Housing, LCF granted funds to provide gap funding needed to purchase, renovate, or build affordable housing in Lincoln. In support of Strong Neighborhoods, LCF approved funding to the Lincoln Community Learning Centers for a community builder in each quadrant of the city and mini grants to facilitate resident community engagement in neighborhoods.