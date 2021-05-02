Lazlo, Inc. announces Employees of the Year

We are proud to announce that Randall Mazuch is our employee of the year for FireWorks Restaurant. Mazuch has been with us since the end of 2015 and is a vital part of our team. His hard work and dedication to his job is evident in the amount of time and effort he puts in. He is always on time and gets along with fellow employees. He is a always cracking jokes and having fun while working. He does a great job training new dishwashers and he really upholds the quality of our dish area and the integrity of our restaurant. He is a great mentor to our entire staff. We are excited about his future with us and know we are in better hands with him aboard.

Lazlo’s South has given the honor of Employee of the Year to George Hickey. Hickey has been a dishwasher and great team player with us for the last few years. He is very reliable and always willing to help his managers, teammates, and the company as a whole. He is the captain of the dishwashing team and holds his team accountable while keeping that area running smoothly. These are all amazing traits that we love, but it is Hickey’s smile and positive attitude that really shine. He is a fun-loving guy with a heart of gold. He puts in effort to help his teammates find something positive about every day. We are very lucky to have such a positive and hard-working gentleman on our team. He would give his shirt off his back if it made some else’s day just a bit better.