Law firm adds attorney

Sara J. Tonjes has joined the Lincoln law firm of Perry, Guthery, Haase & Gessford, P.C., L.L.O. as an associate attorney. Ms. Tonjes received her bachelor's degree with high distinction in 2011 from the University of Nebraska where she studied Art History & Criticism and minored in art. She received her law degree with high distinction in 2021 from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

While in law school, she was an executive editor of the Nebraska Law Review, a member of the Equal Justice Society, and a recipient of the William H. Smith Academic Excellence Scholarship. Ms. Tonjes is admitted to practice in Nebraska and is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association.

Perry, Guthery, Haase & Gessford, P.C., L.L.O. is a general practice law firm located in Lincoln, Nebraska with emphasis in the areas of civil litigation, school law, employment law, commercial and transactional law, estate planning and probate and banking law.