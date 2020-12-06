 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laura Bell joins Keller Williams Lincoln

Laura Bell joins Keller Williams Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Laura Bell joins Keller Williams Lincoln

Bell

Keller Williams Lincoln is pleased to announce that Laura Bell, owner of Commercial Realty Group, LLC, has joined forces to become a branch office of the newly created KW Commercial of NE.

Bell has a proven track record in commercial leasing, sales, and consultation. Commercial Realty Group powered by KW Commercial of NE is licensed throughout the state of Nebraska with offices in Lincoln. Keller Williams Lincoln is excited to combine their already strong residential presence with an experienced, professional commercial agent and company. Laura Bell can be reached directly at 402-432-9914.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News