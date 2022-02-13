Lau Financial Group goes independent

Lau Financial Group has proudly served their clients and community since 1976. In January 2022, Financial advisor Hugh Lau, CIMA along with Branch Operations Manager Jo Kreitman, moved their practice to independence; allowing them to provide their clients with more tailored investment strategies designed to help grow and preserve long-term wealth.

The Lau family has deep roots in their community, with a rich history of entrepreneurship that dates back to the 1860s when H.P. Lau emigrated to America and founded a grocery business in the heart of Lincoln, Nebraska. For five generations, the family has held a presence in the community, with Hugh Lau beginning his financial services career in 2000.

“Our practice was created with the mission of assisting clients with building multi-generational wealth for their children and grandchildren,” Lau said. “We live by the motto, ‘Take care of the client and the rest will take care of itself.’ Everything we do is to help our clients feel more secure, calm, confident and comfortable with their financial situation.”

