Langdon joins McHenry Haszard Law

The law firm of McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp, Burkholder, Blomenberg & Camplin is pleased to announce that Dayna L. Langdon has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Langdon received her Juris Doctorate from UNL College of Law in 2018. She also has a master's in social work from the University of Kansas and is a Nebraska certified Parenting Act mediator. Prior to joining McHenry Haszard, Langdon was a law clerk and associate attorney at the former White Law Office of Lincoln, Nebraska. Her practice is concentrated in the areas of family and juvenile law, adoptions, estate planning and administration and mediation.

The attorneys at McHenry Haszard Law share the combined vision of providing quality legal services through the highest degree of ethical conduct. The firm represents individuals and institutions in the areas of corporate and business law, family law, estate planning and administration, criminal law, education law, social security disability and personal injury. Learn more about our firm by visiting www.mchenrylaw.com

