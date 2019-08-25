Lancaster Event Center adds operations director

The Lancaster Event Center (LEC) welcomes Greg Rook as its operations director. Rook comes to Lincoln with 26 years experience at Cam-plex Multi-Event Facilities in Gillette, Wyoming, including being an integral leader in the operations team supporting thirteen National High School Finals Rodeos (NHSFR) among other local to national events.
Rook joins a talented LEC team that will be hosting the NHSFR four of the next eight years starting in July 2020 among other shows and the annual Lancaster County Super Fair as LEC continues to grow. His wife, Stacey, and son will be joining him in Lincoln soon and he’s happy to be close to his daughter that lives in Omaha.