Lancaster County Medical Society names Dr. Avery president

Eric Avery MD is the new Lancaster County Medical Society [LCMS] president effective November 1, 2020. LCMS is the physician membership organization for Lancaster County which represents approximately 6oo actively practicing physicians.

Dr. Avery is board certified in internal medicine and hematology/oncology and has been in practice with Nebraska Hematology-Oncology PC since 2012.

As LCMS President Dr. Avery will work closely with the 15 physician member board to fulfill the LCMS organizational mission of promoting and improving the public health and welfare of our community.

LCMS staff is available to help residents’ access medical care or act as a resource for other healthcare concerns. LCMS staff can be reached by calling 402-483-4800.

