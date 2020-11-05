Lancaster County Medical Society names Dr. Avery president
Eric Avery MD is the new Lancaster County Medical Society [LCMS] president effective November 1, 2020. LCMS is the physician membership organization for Lancaster County which represents approximately 6oo actively practicing physicians.
Dr. Avery is board certified in internal medicine and hematology/oncology and has been in practice with Nebraska Hematology-Oncology PC since 2012.
As LCMS President Dr. Avery will work closely with the 15 physician member board to fulfill the LCMS organizational mission of promoting and improving the public health and welfare of our community.
LCMS staff is available to help residents’ access medical care or act as a resource for other healthcare concerns. LCMS staff can be reached by calling 402-483-4800.
Local IT company makes bold new hire amidst 2020
DataVizion strengthens its experience in driving effective sales and go-to-market plans with their newest addition to the leadership team.
In September of 2020, DataVizion hired Dan Werner as director of sales. Werner will be leading DataVizion’s go-to-market alignment between building solutions, project services teams, marketing, and sales to ensure seamless execution resulting in a positive customer experience.
Werner was born and raised in Colorado, however he has always been a Nebraskan at heart. Werner graduated from UNL with a degree in business finance. He has spent the last 26 years working for Fiserv, Inc. and held various leadership roles throughout his career, most recently as the director of client management operations, where he led teams supporting sales operations and client solutions development.
CEO Kelly Shrad says “I like him [Werner] a lot! He is already showing incredible value in our efforts of strategically advancing how we are growing as a company and what we want to do for our customers.”
DataVizion specializes in professional and managed IT services and solutions from small business to enterprise, throughout the Midwest. Their mission? “Empowering your business with custom IT solutions. Partnering with you to achieve your technology vision. We Design IT. We Deploy IT. We Support YOU!” For more information, check out www.datavizion.com
HoriSun Hospice expands nursing staff
HoriSun Hospice is pleased to announce the addition of Karla Sargent, RN, BSN, and Ronda Vork-Lynch, RN, as nurse case managers to its team.
Sargent completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Bryan College of Health Sciences. She spent a few years as a junior volunteer at Bryan West. Sargent has experience in working with mental health as well as long-term care ventilator support, as well as extensive wound care support. During nursing school, Sargent completed her practicum as a hospice nurse and has experience working in hospice prior to working for HoriSun.
Vork-Lynch worked as a nurse aide for 22 years before graduating from the University of South Dakota in 2007. Prior to working for HoriSun, she spent 13 years as a nurse on the ventilator unit. Vork-Lynch has also done medical mission trips to Kenya and Haiti.
HoriSun Hospice believes that hospice care affirms life. Our mission and promise to our community is simple – to provide the best care possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for all whose lives are affected by a life limiting illness or condition. Comfort, compassion, and caring are our guiding principles. For more information, visit www.horisunhospice.com, or call 402-484-6444.
Trust Kim Cordonier to plan the perfect river cruise
Longing to lazily cruise past the steeply terraced hillsides and quaint villages of Spain, sail amongst the fairytale castles
of Germany or wander the bustling, floating villages of the Mekong?
The fascinating rivers of the world are yours to discover and Kim Cordonier who recently earned AAA‘s trusted river cruise expert designation will help you find the perfect adventure. Cordonier can provide you with an insider’s view and personal
recommendations, plus help you make the most of your vacation dollar with valuable AAA member benefits and amenities, discounts, perks & exclusive AAA offerings. Visit with Kim Cordonier, AAA’s trusted river cruise expert.
Rachel’s Boutique moves to historic College View
Rachel’s Boutique women’s specialty store in Lincoln for over 14 years. Located at 7121 Pioneers Blvd. has now joined the shops on Prescott in historic College View at 4703 Prescott Ave.
The shop is owned by Cherie Travis and her husband, Brent. Travis has been a professional retailer for many years working at Ben Simon’s for 24 years before purchasing Rachel’s Boutique. The shop is a full line Brighton store in Lincoln, also carrying jewelry and clothing lines like Joseph Ribkoff, Picadilly, and husker apparel & accessories. These lines are perfect for professional, business casual or finding the perfect outfit for an event.
Travis stated, “Even though this is a difficult time for local owners, I appreciate the support I’ve received through the years from longtime customers & friends and I’m looking forward to my new neighborhood and meeting new friends. Please come to our Grand Opening on Nov 12-14.
I’m excited to begin this new chapter!”
Tyler Rains joins Cornhusker Bank team
Cornhusker Bank is pleased to announce Tyler Rains has been added to the Cornhusker Bank Team and will serve as portfolio mortgage loan officer from the 8310 O Street Bank Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
According to Mike Barrett, VP, Mortgage Lending, “Tyler’s eighteen years of banking experience has prepared him with the knowledge and experience to conduct mortgage lending activities with a high level of expertise with both Cornhusker Bank customers and within the bank’s Mortgage Department.”
Rains graduated from Doane University, Lincoln, Nebraska. He participates on the committee of the Homebuilders Parade of Homes; supports the church he and his family attend, Sheridan Lutheran; and contributes regularly to United Way.
Rains reported, “I’m excited to be joining the Cornhusker Bank Team. I’m blessed to be able help homeowners buy, build and improve the home of their dreams through our portfolio mortgage loan products. I will be a homeowner’s point of contact throughout the process and am excited to work with bank customers on their projects.”
“Home Ownership is the most important financial asset many people will have in their lifetime, for this reason, we welcome the expansion of our mortgage team with the addition and expertise of Tyler to our mortgage team”, noted Barry Lockard, bank president.
Cornhusker Bank remains locally owned, demonstrating Nebraska values, stability, soundness, and a commitment to the community and its residents. For more information visit www.CornhuskerBank.com.
Swanson Russell adds three to the executive leadership
Lincoln, Neb. (November 4, 2020) — Swanson Russell announces the promotion of Lisa Lorraine, Katie Sands and Tony Sattler to executive vice presidents. They have been added to Swanson Russell’s Executive Leadership Team.
“Lisa, Katie and Tony are proven leaders who contribute greatly to the success of our clients and our business,” said Brent Schott, president of Swanson Russell. “With unique talents and a shared passion for continuous improvement, they will bring valuable new perspectives to the leadership of the agency.”
Lorraine was promoted to executive vice president, director of creative development. Throughout her 19 years at Swanson Russell, she has put her creative and strategic skills to work by helping her teams elevate some of the agency’s most prominent client brands. The work under her leadership has contributed greatly to client longevity as well as new client acquisition across all areas of focus. In the coming months, Lorraine will be leading the Recruitment Council to help ensure the agency attracts and hires top talent as the agency continues to grow.
Sands was promoted to executive vice president, group account director. She joined Swanson Russell in 2010 as an account manager and quickly established herself as an action-oriented team leader. Over the past 10 years, Sands has played a crucial role in growing the agency’s client roster and is well-versed in a variety of industries. In addition, she’s been a driving force behind Swanson Russell’s corporate new business efforts, selection and implementation of a project management system, and most recently was asked to lead the agency’s diversity and inclusion program.
Sattler was promoted to executive vice president, director of CX and insights. He joined Swanson Russell in 2006 and has since gained more than 14 years of valuable account service and digital experience working with clients in many industries. Most recently, Sattler led a continuous improvement team through the development of a framework for the agency’s growing data and insights business. This will become his main priority going forward. He will also be leading the agency’s growing focus on customer experience (CX) methodologies.
Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency with offices in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
Baumgartner, Sinica complete Advanced School of Banking
Lincoln, Nebraska — Eric Baumgartner, assistant vice president/digital bank officer, and Misty Sinica, operations officer, recently completed the 2019/2020 Advanced School of Banking.
The second-year session of this course was held October 5 – 9, 2020, in Manhattan, Kansas. The Advanced School of Banking is sponsored by the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations and is endorsed by the Colorado, Louisiana, South Dakota and Wyoming Bankers Associations.
The primary teaching tool in Year 2 is a computer-generated bank management simulation program. During this project students worked in teams as “banks,” making critical management decisions required to successfully operate a commercial bank.
Graduation from this two-week School represents over 60 hours of classroom study and 50 hours of independent study to complete banking research projects. This intense course of study is designed to assist bankers in developing operational and managerial skills to better serve the needs of their banks and their communities.
The Schools of Banking, located in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a jointly owned subsidiary of the Kansas and Nebraska Bankers Associations.
About West Gate Bank
West Gate Bank is a family-owned community bank with 10 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. West Gate Bank is large enough to serve all your personal or commercial banking needs yet small enough to provide the outstanding personal service that only a community bank can deliver. At West Gate Bank, our interest is you! Visit westgate.bank for more information.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.