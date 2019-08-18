{{featured_button_text}}
Lancaster County Ag Society inducts 3 to Hall of Fame

The Lancaster County Agricultural Society (LCAS) held its annual VIP Luncheon on opening day of the Lancaster County Super Fair. Three individuals were awarded who have dedicated time & effort exceeding the normal volunteer & have made significant contributions to the establishment, development, advancement & improvement of the Lancaster County Super Fair.

Pam Branson served at 45 county fairs & goes above and beyond in supporting UNL Extension, 4-H & volunteering with the Super Fair.

Jay Wilkinson has been involved in many capacities since the mid-1990’s & continues to oversee all of the animal shows in Pavilion 1.

Trudy Pedley has volunteered in so many ways since the 1980’s in 4-H clubs & council, as board director & executive board secretary, open class superintendent, & the Super Fair Coordinator (2 years). She continues to serves as Open Static Co-Manager for the Super Fair. 

