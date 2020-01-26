Labenz welcomes Heinicke, Flanders, Smith and Vidlock

Labenz & Associates LLC, Certified Public Accountants, is pleased to announce the addition of Carl I. Heinicke, Karli M. Flanders, Leanna L. Smith and Debra A. Vidlock.

Heinicke joined the firm in November 2019. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Nebraska Wesleyan University in May 2017, and worked for two years in public accounting before joining Labenz. Originally from Seward, Nebraska, he enjoys hunting and fishing.

Flanders joined the firm in January 2020, following graduation from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Master of Professional Accountancy degree. When time allows, she enjoys reading and time with family and friends.

Smith joined the firm in January 2020, after receiving her Master of Professional Accountancy degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In her free time, she enjoys camping and fishing.

Heinicke, Flanders and Smith assist in the preparation of federal and state income tax returns, compilation and review of financial statements, and related consulting.

Vidlock joined the firm as a client service associate in August 2019. Prior to joining the firm, she enjoyed helping many students in her career as a business/computer educator with Lincoln Public Schools. She enjoys walking, reading and spending time with family and friends.