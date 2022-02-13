Labenz & Associates LLC promotions and new staff

Labenz & Associates LLC, Certified Public Accountants, is pleased to announce the promotions of Kristin Carlson, Michael Abramson, Corey Labenz and Collin Phelps and welcome Zach Crom and Holden Randecker to the firm.

Kristin Carlson, who joined the firm in 2010, was promoted to a partner of the firm. She graduated from NWU with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a minor in communication. Carlson serves as a member of the NWU Alumni Executive Council.

Michael Abramson was promoted to senior manager. He joined the firm in 2013 following graduation from Hastings College with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and a minor in mathematics. Abramson enjoys being outdoors, golfing and hunting.

Corey Labenz was promoted to manager and has been with the firm since 2018. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from NWU and a Master of Science in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame. Labenz is an avid golfer and serves on the Junior Achievement Young Professionals Board.

Collin Phelps, promoted to manager, joined the firm in August 2017, after graduating from Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he earned Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Accountancy degrees. Phelps is an active member of the finance team at his church.

Zach Crom is a senior associate and joined the firm in November 2020. He graduated from UNL with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Professional Accountancy in May 2018. In the community, Crom teaches Junior Achievement classes and is an avid sports fan.

Holden Randecker joined the firm in September of 2021 as an associate. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Professional Accountancy from UNL in May 2021. In his free time, Randecker enjoys cheering on the Huskers and playing golf.

