Kubert joins Hoffschneider Law

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hoffschneider Law, P.C, LLO is pleased to announce that Timothy J. Kubert has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Kubert is a fifth-generation Lincoln resident with strong ties to the surrounding community.

He graduated with an undergraduate degree from University of Nebraska in 2017 and graduated with distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law in May 2020. As a student at the Nebraska College of Law, Kubert was selected for the Nebraska Moot Court Board and received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Trial Advocacy.

Kubert is licensed to practice in Nebraska and he will focus will focus on real estate and construction law, estate planning, employment law, municipal law, and general civil litigation. As Kubert builds his practice, he will be seeing all new clients alongside the firm’s founder, Kelly Hoffschneider.

Hoffschneider Law is located at 1120 K Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska with a satellite office in Seward, Nebraska. The firm is a general practice law firm with an emphasis on real estate, agricultural law, business and estate planning, probate and trust administration, municipal law and general civil litigation. More information about the firm can be found at www.hoffschneiderlaw.com