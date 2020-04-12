Kubert Appraisal Group, P.C. partners with Valcre

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kubert Appraisal Group, P.C. is pleased to announce they have entered a partnership, combining the industry leading appraisal services of Kubert Appraisal Group, P.C. with Valcre’s world class commercial real estate appraisal technology platform. With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the utilization of technological solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive forefront.

“We are excited to partner our company with the Valcre platform of services,” said Thomas Kubert, MAI, CCIM. “Our clients will benefit from the experience and professionalism of this partnership as we continue to provide a full suite of commercial appraisal services to the local market while leveraging the best in class appraisal technology provided by Valcre.”

“Partnering with the Kubert Appraisal Group P.C. will allow them to continue to provide the very best appraisal services to their clients by working as one team with Valcre and the most current commercial appraisal technology available," said Cindy Knox, Valcre client success manager.

About Kubert Appraisal Group