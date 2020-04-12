Kubert Appraisal Group, P.C. partners with Valcre

Kubert Appraisal Group, P.C. is pleased to announce they have entered a partnership, combining the industry leading appraisal services of Kubert Appraisal Group, P.C. with Valcre’s world class commercial real estate appraisal technology platform. With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the utilization of technological solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive forefront.
“We are excited to partner our company with the Valcre platform of services,” said Thomas Kubert, MAI, CCIM. “Our clients will benefit from the experience and professionalism of this partnership as we continue to provide a full suite of commercial appraisal services to the local market while leveraging the best in class appraisal technology provided by Valcre.”
“Partnering with the Kubert Appraisal Group P.C. will allow them to continue to provide the very best appraisal services to their clients by working as one team with Valcre and the most current commercial appraisal technology available," said Cindy Knox, Valcre client success manager.
About Kubert Appraisal Group
Kubert Appraisal Group, P.C. (www.kubertappraisal.com) of Lincoln, Nebraska, provides independent property valuation and consulting services, including advising clients on real estate business and investment decisions in Lincoln, Lancaster County, and greater Nebraska market.
Specializing in the appraisal of commercial real estate, property and land, Kubert Appraisal Group provides appraisal services related to office, industrial, retail, multi-family, urban development, lodging/hospitality, agricultural, and other special-purpose properties. In addition, Kubert Appraisal Group can provide specialized appraisal services such as appraisal review, property tax assessment issues, eminent domain valuations, conservation easement valuation, as well as litigation support, including expert testimony.
Kubert Appraisal Group is committed to providing high quality appraisal services. For more information, contact Tom Kubert at (531) 500-0890 or by email at tkubert@kubertappraisal.com. To learn more about Kubert Appraisal Group, visit www.kubertappraisal.com.
