Kubat HealthCare is coming to Lincoln

Kubat HealthCare, a leading health care service provider, announces the opening of a new store in Lincoln, Nebraska, on August 2, 2021. Located at 5308 S 56th Street, Suite B, the new store will be opened from 10 am to 6 pm Monday-Friday.

Kubat Healthcare is your new destination for respiratory care and medical equipment and supplies.

"We are excited to bring Kubat HealthCare’s 85+ years of experience to the Lincoln community,” said Jim Rich, CEO of Kubat HealthCare. “Our breadth of expertise allows our staff to provide local healthcare options focused on respiratory, home medical equipment, and compounding solutions. In collaboration with our franchise partner, Vital Care of Norfolk, we will have the opportunity to bring the most progressive infusion services to patients in the area. Kubat HealthCare’s mission is to improve the well-being of our patients by providing exceptional access to care delivered with compassionate service.”

Helping those with sleep apnea, Kubat HealthCare specializes in sleep study facilitation, CPAP/BiPAP treatment, and compliance monitoring. With their team of licensed respiratory therapists and support staff, they also provide in-home oxygen therapy, ventilator therapy, and nebulizer therapy.