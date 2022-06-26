Kozisek named Pinnacle Bank market president in Crete

Pinnacle Bank welcomes their new Crete market president, Justin Kozisek. He will oversee the leadership of the bank’s retail banking, lending and business development in Crete. He looks forward to continuing to work with area families, businesses and ag operations in his new role.

Kozisek began his banking career in 2002, bringing over 20 years of experience to his new role. His professional background includes, commercial and ag banking, along with residential and residential construction lending, private banking & wealth management. He holds a business administration degree with an emphasis in finance from Doane University.

Kozisek is an active member of the community, often attending events at Crete High School and Doane University. He serves as a member of the Crete Planning Commission, Crete Area Healthcare Foundation and the local Rotary Club. He is also the treasurer for the United Church of Christ. He has previously served on the Crete Chamber of Commerce Board, Crete Economic Advisory Council, and the Doane Alumni Council.

Kozisek and his wife, Betsy, have two children, Tenley and Harrison. They stay busy attending their school and sporting events. In his free time, he enjoys golf, tennis and cooking.

About Pinnacle Bancorp:

Founded in 1938 in Palmer, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bancorp is a family-owned, Nebraska-based $17.8 billion financial holding company operating 161 community banks in eight states, including 66 across Nebraska. For more information, visit pinnbank.com.