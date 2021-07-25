Koester joins LPED team

Kevin Koester has joined the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development as director of business development. In his role, Koester will support the retention and expansion efforts of businesses in the community. In addition, Koester will create and implement strategies that attract new employers and businesses that bring jobs to Lincoln.

Prior to his hire, Koester worked as general manager for Advance Services. During his time with Advance Services, Koester forged relationships with a variety of businesses and supported their operations with an emphasis on workforce management in competitive labor pools. He is thrilled to have the opportunity to use his eight years of experience and skillset to help the community grow to new heights.