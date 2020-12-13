Knudsen Law Firm welcomes Thomas Helget

Thomas Helget joined the Knudsen Law Firm as an associate in November of 2020.

Helget attended law school at the University of Nebraska College of Law. He received his juris doctorate with distinction in May 2016.

Helget began his law career as a deputy Hall County attorney in 2016, practicing in Grand Island, Nebraska, for nearly four years. His practice in Lincoln will be concentrated in the areas of business and general litigation.