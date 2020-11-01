Knudsen Law Firm welcomes Rob Schmidt

The Knudsen Law Firm is pleased to announce Rob Schmidt has joined the firm as an associate attorney.
Schmidt received Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science, English, and Spanish from the University of Nebraska. While attending the University of Nebraska College of Law, Schmidt participated in an accelerated study-abroad course at universities in Xi’an and Beijing, China. He received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Land Use Planning, Comparative Chinese Law, and Insurance Law. He received his Juris Doctorate with distinction in May 2020.
Rob Schmidt’s practice is concentrated in the areas of estate planning and general litigation.
