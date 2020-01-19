Kjersten Tucker promoted to lead interior architect

Sinclair Hille Architects is pleased to promote Kjersten Tucker, AIA, IIDA, NCARB, to lead interior architect.

Tucker, a registered architect and Seward, Nebraska native, joined Sinclair Hille in 2016 after spending seven years in Atlanta, Georgia, where she received a Master of Architecture Degree from Georgia Tech and worked for one of Atlanta’s top 5 architecture firms. She brings design experience in office, mixed-use, higher education, and the creative use of lighting and materiality to shape the built environment.

Since joining Sinclair Hille Architects, Kjersten has led the interior design and the implementation of high-quality virtual reality and video animations as the primary design and client communication tools.

Sinclair Hille Architects offers a full range of design services and focuses on projects where people live, work and learn. To find out more, please visit their website at www.sinclairhille.com or call 402-476-7331.