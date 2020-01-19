KidGlov promotes Katie Ripa to vice president

(LINCOLN, Nebraska) – KidGlov is pleased to announce the promotion of Katie Ripa to vice president: account director. In this role, Katie will use her vast experience in creating meaningful strategies, strengthening current relationships and supporting new business efforts.

“Katie is a talented marketing and advertising professional,” said Lyn Wineman, KidGlov president: chief strategist. “She has successfully led a variety of work from rebranding to advertising campaigns to major events. We’re thrilled to have her on the KidGlov team.”

KidGlov partners with nonprofit organizations, local businesses and national companies who believe in the power of branding and advertising to kickstart success. With offices in Denver, Omaha and Lincoln, they are experts in strategic development, campaigns and all things marketing and advertising. More at KidGlov.com.