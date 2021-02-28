Kent Endacott elected president of tax institute

Kent Endacott, an attorney with Endacott, Peetz Timmer & Koerwitz law firm, has been elected president of the Great Plains Federal Tax Institute. Endacott has been a member of the board since 2015.

The Great Plains Federal Tax Institute was formed in 1963 to provide interdisciplinary continuing education and professional development for attorneys, CPAs, financial planners and other tax professionals. In addition to providing a forum for professional education, the Institute supports the education of new professionals. Funds raised from the operation of the institute are made available to the University of Nebraska College of Law and School of Accountancy.

