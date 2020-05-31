Kelsey Koll joins Bryan Heartland Psychiatry

Kelsey Koll, PA-C, has joined Bryan Heartland Psychiatry, part of Bryan Physician Network. Koll received her Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree from Union College.

“Mental health is the foundation of a person’s overall well-being,” Koll says. “I strive to get to know each patient and build relationships in which they feel comfortable, and can share their goals and struggles. Then, we can work together on their treatment plan.”

Koll works with patients of all ages from children to adults. Areas of expertise include diagnosis and treatment of: Depression; Anxiety; Bipolar disorder; ADHD; Behavioral problems; Psychotic disorders; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Alcohol use disorder; Sleep disorders; Obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Bryan Heartland Psychiatry is located at 2221 S. 17th St., Suite 202. During this time, telehealth appointments are also available.

To learn more, visit bryanhealth.org/KelseyKoll. To schedule an appointment, call 402-483-8555.

